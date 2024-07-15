Cowboys rookie Tyler Guyton will face a gauntlet in first 5 weeks of season
The Dallas Cowboys did an excellent job landing two starting offensive linemen with one pick. They traded the 24th overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Detroit Lions for the 29th and 73rd picks. That's where they landed Tyler Guyton out of Oklahoma and Cooper Beebe from Kansas State.
Guyton has some big shoes to fill at left tackle with Tyron Smith leaving in free agency. Beebe will replace Tyler Biadasz, which is no easy task either but protecting the blindside leads to tougher challenges and a brighter spotlight.
That will be especially true for Guyton who has a gauntlet to run through to start the season. He faces several elite players including three top-five picks, the 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, and the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Let's dive into their opponents in Weeks 1-5 and see who Guyton will primarily be lined up against.
Week 1: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
PFF Pass Rush Grade: 94.8
QB Sacks: 14
QB Pressures: 37
Myles Garrett jokingly asked the Dallas Cowboys to trade up for him in 2017 and they might wish they did so. The No. 1 overall pick that season had seven sacks as a rookie but hasn't missed double-digits since then.
Garrett has 88.5 sacks in seven seasons which is a franchise record. He also has the team record for the most sacks in a season with 16. Opposing teams have to double-team Garrett to keep him from ruining their game plan, and even that doesn't always work.
The 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Garrett will be a major test for Guyton. Dallas cannot leave him one-on-one and hope to have success.
Week 2: Chase Young, New Orleans Saints
PFF Pass Rush Grade: 75.8
QB Sacks: 7.5
QB Pressures: 25
After being tested by Myles Garrett, we'll know a lot more about Tyler Guyton. Thankfully, the rest of the defensive ends he faces after Week 1 won't be as tough as Garrett — but that's not saying much since he's the best in the league.
In Week 2, it's Chase Young who will line up across from the rookie, and that won't be an easy task. Young might not have lived up to the hype after being taken second overall in 2020 by Washington and winning the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, but he's still tough to deal with.
When focused, he's one of the top pass-rushers in the NFL and had 7.5 last year after splitting time with Washington and San Francisco. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 264 pounds, Young possesses elite size and speed which can be an issue for the rookie.
Week 3: Odafe Oweh, Baltimore Ravens
PFF Pass Rush Grade: 77.4
QB Sacks: 5
QB Pressures: 15
Looking at sack numbers can be misleading for Odafe Oweh. The Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker has 13 sacks in three seasons with five being his career-high. However, he has the speed to get past any offensive tackle and had 38 quarterback hits and 58 pressures according to Pro Football Reference.
Week 4: Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York Giants
PFF Pass Rush Grade: 62.9
QB Sacks: 11.5
QB Pressures: 35
Taken fifth overall out of Oregon in 2022, Kayvon Thibodeaux has developed into a force on the edge for the New York Giants. He recorded 50 tackles and 11.5 sacks during his second season.
So far, the Cowboys have shut Thobodeaux, preventing him from even registering a tackle during their last meeting. That could change when he faces off against the rookie.
Week 5: Alex Highsmith, Pittsburgh Steelers
PFF Pass Rush Grade: 86.2
QB Sacks: 7.0
QB Pressures: 26
All the attention in Pittsburgh goes to T.J. Watt and for good reason. The 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year has 96.5 sacks and led the league in 2020, 2021, and 2023. As much attention as he deservedly gets, teams cannot go against the Steelers and ignore Alex Highsmith, who lines up on the right side of the field.
Highsmith has 29.5 sacks in four seasons, including 14.5 in 2022. That year, he also led the league with five forced fumbles. Guyton will again have to be on top of his game in this one.