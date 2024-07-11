Skip Bayless begs Cowboys to 'plunge' for Deion and Shedeur Sanders
Skip Bayless has always been a polarizing figure with strong takes. He's also made it clear that he's a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, even if he doesn't always agree with the moves they make.
Now, he's begging them to make a move that he believes will get them to a Super Bowl. That would be to tank in 2024 and move on from Dak Prescott — who he said is "pretty good but turns out to be pretty bad when it matters." From there, his target to replace Prescott would be Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of former Dallas cornerback Deion Sanders.
Shedeur Sanders is one of the top quarterbacks in the NCAA and Bayless says he could go first overall, which would mean the Cowboys would have to trade up for this to happen. He believes it would be worth it, especially since it could lead to Deion Sanders leaving his position as head coach in Colorado to coach his son in Dallas.
Sanders and Sanders both left Jackson State in 2023 to join the Colorado program. The younger Sanders had a fantastic junior campaign, throwing for 3,230 yards with 27 touchdowns and just three picks.
There were rumors that Deion would only allow his son — and star cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter — to play for six teams in the NFL. One of those was the Cowboys. However, Sanders refuted that report calling it a "bald-faced lie," which might be the best description ever.
Bayless seems to think every QB is a better option than Dak Prescott
Sanders isn't the only quarterback Bayless would replace Dak with. Before jumping into his take on the Colorado signal caller, Bayless started by saying "Jerry Jones stole Trey Lance."
He says he believes if Lance can stay healthy, he's a potential Super Bowl quarterback due to his tangible and intangible qualities. There's a belief the front office has kicked around the idea of rolling with Lance as the starter but that would be an emergency option should they be unable to get Prescott signed long-term.
As for the idea of landing Sanders, that would be more difficult. Dallas is too good with Prescott as the starter to have eyes on any top-five pick. If that was the plan, they should have traded Prescott in the offseason for a package of picks and tanked the right way.