Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons ramps up offseason workouts ahead of training camp
No matter how celebrated a pro athlete might be, there's always at least one clown in his mentions who thinks he can do better. We're here to tell that guy that he's wrong.
The latest example of just how far apart the average weekend warrior is with an NFL player comes from Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons. Even though the Cowboys won't report to training camp at Oxnard for another week, Parsons knows staying competitive at this level requires a 365 days a year kind of commitment.
Apparently to get ready for camp Parsons has been pushing his workouts to two a day. Here's a look at No. 11 performing what looks to be a debilitating core workout, at least for ordinary people.
Parsons is coming off his third-straight season with at least 13 sacks and 26 quarterback hits. As if that weren't impressive enough, he has only missed 18 total tackles during that time and allowed just one touchdown in coverage. It feels like it's only a matter of time before he wins the Defensive Player of the Year award.
