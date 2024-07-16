It’s time for the Dallas Cowboys to unveil new uniforms
When thinking about iconic uniforms around the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys are the first team that comes to mind. The white tops with the blue numbers have become the franchise's calling card look. But what if it was time to mix things up a bit? Teams around the league have been updating their looks year after year while the Cowboys quietly watch from the sidelines.
Maybe it's time for the franchise to finally jump into the new uniform mix.
An instant classic
Fans have long been creating ideas they would love to see on the field. The first is an itty-bitty change to the current look. Itty-bitty changes have worked for folks like Vanilla Ice, and I think they could work for the Cowboys, too. Bringing a darker shade of blue to the current white uniforms honestly looks beautiful. The franchise should already be looking to make this change because it would be an immediate top seller.
A starless helmet?
Look me in my virtual eyes and tell me you wouldn't want to have the helmet above hanging in your home. The fact is, you can't. The franchise could have a little fun with this one. Yes, negative Nancy's will probably pass out if the star helmets are never on the field, but let's have some fun with it, shall we? This helmet is amazing, and since the league is about how much money it can make, this helmet is a gold mine.
The men in black
It wouldn't be exactly the model that is shared above, but what if the Cowboys brought out the black uniforms that are so popular in many other franchises? The Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions have proved that fans will eat up the addition of black uniforms, even though neither team is known for having black in their team colors. Once again, this move would be to absolutely sell more merchandise, and something tells me that the Cowboys dropping black uniforms would more than likely shut down the team store due to the high demand.