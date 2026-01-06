Post-season 2026 Cowboys mock draft lands 'unblockable' EDGE, champion LB

The Dallas Cowboys enter the NFL offseason with some major areas of need on the defensive side of the ball, and they will have the opportunity to do that in the 2026 NFL Draft.

With two first-round picks, Dallas has plenty in its arsenal, and a new mock draft will wet Cowboys Nation's appetite about what could be done.

Trevor Sikkema of PFF recently dropped his latest 2026 mock draft, with the Cowboys double-dipping on defense.

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen on the field against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Dallas not only addresses the pass-rushing void left by the trade of Micah Parsons, but it also adds a star linebacker who comes with a winning pedigree.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at the team's latest first-round projections can be seen below.

Pick No. 12: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Texas Tech's David Bailey eyes BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier before a snap | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With their first pick in the 2026 NFL draft, the Cowboys add Texas Tech pass rusher David Bailey. An explosive player off the edge, Bailey had a sensational season for the Red Raiders, helping them make it to the College Football Playoffs.

"Bailey has been nearly unblockable over the past two seasons. A twitchy, stand-up edge rusher, he has earned elite pass-rush grades above 90.0 in back-to-back years, first at Stanford and most recently at Texas Tech," Sikkema wrote.

This season, Bailey recorded 52 tackles, an impressive 19.5 tackles for a loss, 14.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): CJ Allen, linebacker, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs defenders Christen Miller and CJ Allen celebrate after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Allen, a two-time SEC champion, has been dominant during the 2025 college football season. During his junior campaign, Allen recorded a career-high 88 tackles, 8 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

"The Cowboys’ linebacker play was a clear disappointment this season, particularly against the run. Allen was one of the best run defenders in college football, posting an 88.1 run-defense grade while missing just 7.8% of his tackle attempts," Sikkema writes.

"Pairing him with DeMarvion Overshown could give Dallas the physical, downhill 1-2 linebacker combination it has been missing in the middle of its defense."

With linebacker as a weakness, adding a player of Allen's caliber late in the first round could be a home run for the Cowboys.

