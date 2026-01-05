Cowboys' new 2026 mock draft lands 'Day 1 field general' & 'fiesty' DB

The Dallas Cowboys can officially turn their attention to the NFL offseason and 2026 NFL Draft, with a disastrous year in the books. Entering the offseason, the Cowboys have several areas on the roster that need to be addressed, with the defense being priority No. 1.

Luckily for Dallas, the team has two first-round picks in the 2026 draft, so they will have an opportunity to add multiple star players in the spring.

With the regular season in the books, the B/R Scouting Department dropped its latest 2026 mock draft, which has the Cowboys taking the most logical approach and double-dipping on the defensive side of the ball.

If the B/R projections come to fruition, it could be exactly what the doctor ordered to get Dallas' defense heading into the right direction.

Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell celebrates after stopping a fake punt attempt by Troy Trojans | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the team's two first-round selections, they bring in two impact defensive players who could earn starting jobs from Day 1 at two of the team's biggest areas of need, linebacker and cornerback.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at the Cowboys' latest first-round projections can be seen below.

Pick No. 12: Sonny Styles, linebacker, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles pressures Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Styles is the son of former NFL linebacker Lorenzo Styles and the brother of Buckeyes cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr. During the 2024 national championship season, Styles earned second-team All-Big 12 honors.

"Styles has all of the traits to be a complete NFL linebacker," B/R's Matt Holder said. "He's a former defensive back to help with coverage, and the first-team All-Big Ten selection is strong and physical at the point of attack to hold his own against the run. Here's an important stat to note: Styles didn't miss a tackle until the College Football Playoff. He can do it all and is worth a first-round pick, even at a lesser valued position."

This season, Styles recorded 82 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, one interception, and one forced fumble.

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): Avieon Terrell, cornerback, Clemson

Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell celebrates a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The younger brother of A.J. Terrell of the Atlanta Falcons, Avieon Terrell, would be an instant difference-maker for the Cowboys, especially following the release of Trevon Diggs, which leaves a gaping hole in the defensive backfield for the league's worst passing defense.

"The first-team All-ACC performer's football IQ translates as the class' best zone corner, and he routinely takes away route concepts that force quarterbacks to hold onto the football," Daniel Harms wrote.

"The quick-twitch ability tied to his footwork and smart eyes gives him the tools to succeed in man coverage, too. He'll be an excellent nickel corner, with the versatility to play inside or outside depending on the situation and need within a defense."

Terrell finished his junior campaign with 48 tackles, fie forced fumbles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks, and nine passes defensed.

