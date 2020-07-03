CowboyMaven
Dak Prescott Contract Watch: 'Deadlines Make Deals'

BriAmaranthus

DALLAS – Quarterback Dak Prescott could become the richest long-term Dallas Cowboys player ever on July 15, the NFL’s deadline to agree on a multi-year contract extension.

As CowboysSS.com was first to report, Dallas is currently offering a five-year contract at $35 million APY, with Prescott's side preferring a shorter four-year agreement.

Looking for a Prescott prediction? Look no further than some advice that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones once offered to Sports Illustrated reporter Mike Fisher back in the spring of 1990, a slogan that has sort of caught up ...

“Deadlines make deals,” said Jones then ... and a million times since then.

In other words, we still expect this agreement to be made on the morning of July 15. Fish’s hunch is that the Cowboys will concede to the shorter, four-year term at $35 million per year - the length that Prescott and his camp prefer.

“If he signs a long-term deal here, that will be labor peace between the franchise player and the organization,” Fisher said. “That leads us to the next problem … Are you going to win enough football games? Whether it is $31 million or $35 million… If the Cowboys go 8-8, Cowboys nation is going to gripe.”

Last season, Prescott shattered his previous career highs in passing attempts, yardage and touchdowns, despite the Cowboys’ 8-8 record. With his excellent supporting cast, expectations are high for 2020.

Now, that the paperwork is inked and the two-time Pro-Bowler is officially under the $31.409 million exclusive franchise tender… It’s all eyes on communications for the long-term deal.

If there is any abnormal animosity between the two sides, it is not known. That's a positive here. Due to COVID-19, minicamp workouts were made virtual so there was no physical absence of the team leader, which may contribute to well-mannered negotiations. The Cowboys and Prescott keeping it civil ... can't hurt.

Also, Coronavirus may give a new reason for the Cowboys to sign Prescott long-term now. Importantly, there are "tricks'' available to cushion any blow that might come with shrunken revenue.

Stay tuned for more Prescott predictions. ... as the July 15 countdown continues.

