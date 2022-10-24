Cowboys Team Photo Day: A 'S***-Eatin' Grin' on Coach Mike McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys assembled at The Star on Monday to pose for the traditional annual team picture. Dak Prescott - who enjoyed his comeback on Sunday, in his first start in five weeks helping the Cowboys down the Detroit Lions 24-6 - was surely front-and-center.

Also posing was coach Mike McCarthy, who was apparently aligned next to owner Jerry Jones.

Given that Dallas is 5-2, McCarthy must've been smiling ear-to-ear, tight?

"A s***-eatin' grin,'' McCarthy revealed, adding that he was positioned next to always-positive team owner Jerry Jones and therefore, "How could you not smile?''

Indeed.

The "America's Team'' Cowboys are so often buried in both unmerited praise and unfair criticism, and Dak's rusty "re-debut'' is no different. But maybe as McCarthy posed with the team for the photo, what went through his head was ...

*The unselfishness of Dak and its trickle-down impact on the club. With so much attention on Dak's return from thumb surgery, he could have been forgiven for taking a piece of the limelight. But in true Prescott fashion, the quarterback put the team first post-game.

"I felt fine, but this is about the team," Prescott said. "This was a great team win. This is what I've been watching for the last five weeks - this defense, this special teams, and just us playing complementary football. It's just great to be back and to be a part of it."

*Ah, yes, "complementary football.'' Micah Parsons and his "superpower'' defense created turnovers (five of them), coordinator Dan Quinn's unit forced three fumbles (recovered them all) and registered five quarterback hits and five sacks. Through five games, the Lions had given up just seven, best in the NFL.

And ... Special-teams boss "Bones'' Fassel's group came in thinking their Lions foes are elite, but thanks to KaVontae Turpin, the only big play on teams came from Dallas.

*The schedule. Dallas has jumped into "NFC North territory,'' having secured the win over the Lions (now 1-5), with the Bears up next (2-4 entering Monday at New England), then the bye, then at 3-4 Green Bay with wobbly Aaron Rodgers in charge, then at Minnesota - at 5-1 lone winner in the bunch.

The Cowboys have their selfless quarterback.

The Cowboys have their elite defense.

The Cowboys have their favorable schedule.

Mike McCarthy's Cowboys have earned their s***-eatin' grins.

