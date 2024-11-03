Dak Prescott exits Cowboys game in Week 9, may have multiple injuries
The Dallas Cowboys are well on their way to their fifth loss of the season. As has been the case for the past several weeks, they've been struggling on both sides of the ball as the Atlanta Falcons built a comfortable lead.
Unlike in the loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8 or to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, Dak Prescott won't make it look close with a late surge.
That's because Prescott's day is done with Cooper Rush replacing him in the fourth quarter. The official word is that he's out with a hamstring injury but that might not be the only issue he's dealing with.
While the broadcast replay showed Prescott favoring his hamstring following a pass attempt, he was also seen on the sideline with his hand being tended to by trainers.
Prescott has struggled all year and finishes this one with 133 yards on 18-of-24 passing. He added 30 yards on the ground but still saw his team trailing 21-13 when he left the game and 27-13 by the time Rush came in.
