Cowboys land franchise saving running back in 4-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft
This season hasn’t gone as smooth as the Dallas Cowboys hoped it would.
Jerry Jones went ultra-cheap in free agency which forced his hand in the 2024 NFL Draft. Instead of drafting for pure talent, they were trying to fill as many key roles as they could. There’s still a lot of football left but it’s hard to be optimistic following their 3-4 start.
This offseason could be interesting with more key players set for free agency, as well as the head coach. There will be a lot of changes but with their recent performance, they could be picking early in the upcoming draft. Which helps them land a haul in this 4-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft.
Round 1: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
This is the homecoming Dallas fans are craving.
Ashton Jeanty, who played high school ball in Frisco, is a game-changing running back. The Boise State star has 1,376 yards and 18 touchdowns in seven games this season. Dallas might not get that many yards as a team this year.
Selecting a back in Round 1 isn’t always advisable but Jeanty is a difference-maker who can take a lot of pressure off the shoulders of Dak Prescott. He can also help the defense by moving the chains, keeping them fresh on the sideline longer than they have been this year.
Round 2: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Donovan Wilson has been struggling this year, which is why Dallas needs to make a change at safety. Enter Nick Emmanwori, a 6-foot-3,227-pounder from South Carolina.
Already known for his hard hits, Emmanwori has been a ball hawk in 2024. He has four interceptions in seven games, two of which he returned for a touchdown.
He’s flirting with first-round status but with Dallas selecting early in Round 2, they catch a break and land a day one starter in this mock.
Round 3: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
The Cowboys need a nose tackle but might give Mazi Smith one more year to figure things out. Especially since they could lose Osa Odighizuwa in free agency. That’s why they go with Walter Nolen from Ole Miss in the third round.
A Texas A&M transfer, Nolen is still considered a raw talent but he has great explosiveness off the snap. He could wind up being their starting 3-tech for several years.
Round 4: Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State
With the issues Dallas has had in the passing game, especially at receiver, it would be ideal to go for a wideout earlier than this. That’s not how this mock falls, so hopefully, they at least add a capable option in free agency.
They do land someone with upside in Colorado State’s Tory Horton. He needs to put on more weight but the 6-foot-2, 175-pounder had over 1,000 yards the past two seasons (for Nevada in 2022 and Colorado State in 2023). He might not be an ideal WR3 from the moment he arrives but he could develop into a weapon.
