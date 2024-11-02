7 running back options Cowboys need to consider at NFL trade deadline
It's no secret the Dallas Cowboys have struggled in the run game. They can try and spin it anyway they like but the fact remains that after seven games, the Cowboys are dead last with 519 yards on the ground.
With the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, Nov. 5, there's still time to attempt to rectify this situation. Initially, Jerry Jones sounded like he had no intentions of making any moves. As the deadline approaches, his tone has slightly changed.
Anyone who has followed Jones knows his words mean very little, so there's still a high likelihood they do nothing and then blame the lame duck coach. But if the Jones family actually cared about winning over making money, they could look to add one of these seven running backs.
Jeff Wilson, Jr., Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are loaded at running back with De'Von Achane leading the way with 357 yards. Behind him is Jaylen Wright, a rookie from Tennessee, who is averaging 5.3 yards per attempt and has 190 on the season. Oh, and they have Raheem Mostert who led the league with 18 touchdowns last season.
Buried at No. 4 on the depth chart is Jeff WIlson, Jr. The veteran back followed head coach Mike McDaniel from San Francisco and played well in 2022 with 392 yards and three touchdowns in eight games. A career backup, Wilson has averaged 4.5 yards per attempt but has never been given a lead role. In Dallas, he would easily be their top choice and wouldn't cost much to obtain.
Miles Sanders, Carolina Panthers
There was a time when Miles Sanders was one of the top running backs in the NFL. The Penn State product had 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. He then signed with the Carolina Panthers last year but has been a major disappointment.
Sanders had 432 yards in his first season with Carolina and 139 so far in 2024. He is averaging 4.1 per attempt, which would be a boost for the struggling Cowboys. He might even perform better with a change of scenery.
Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears
Throughout the offseason, Khalil Herbert was linked to the Cowboys as a potential trade candidate. The Chicago Bears signed D’Andre Swift in free agency and already had Roschon Johnson, who played well as a rookie in 2023.
Swift has handled the load on his own this season with Herbert getting just eight attempts in six appearances. He might not be an every-down back but he averaged 4.8 per attempt in his career and would offer a much-needed boost to the run game.
Zack Moss, Cincinnati Bengals
Dallas was relentlessly mocked for not landing Zack Moss. The veteran running back signed a two-year deal worth $8 million. That felt high given his career performance and that's proven to be true. Through eight games, Moss has averaged 3.3 yards per attempt and is losing snaps to Chase Brown.
The younger back has 4.6 yards per carry and has been far more trustworthy than Moss. Perhaps that means the Bengals would be willing to make a move. The Cowboys liked Moss during the offseason and perhaps bringing him to Dallas could help him regain the form we saw in 2023.
Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans
Another back who was linked to Dallas throughout the offseason is Dameon Pierce. With Joe Mixon signing with the Houston Texans, Pierce would no longer be the starter. He was injured early in the year but then seemed safe with a huge game against New England, which led to Cam Akers being traded to Minnesota.
Since then, however, Pierce has hardly touched the ball. He has 14 attempts in four games, eight of which came against New England. He's now getting fewer touches than Dare Ogunbowale and J.J. Taylor.
That could open the door for Dallas to land a back on a rookie deal who put up 939 yards in 2022.
Travis Etienne, Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
Taken at No. 25 overall in 2021, Travis Etienne, Jr. had more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage in his first two seasons in the league. This year, he's fallen behind Tank Bigsby and has 230 yards in six games — compared to 493 for Bigbsy.
Jacksonville is also 2-6 on the season and could be ready to stockpile picks. Perhaps that could play in the hands of Jerry Jones.
He and Stephen Jones have said the "right deal" would cause them to make a move. Adding a back with excellent speed, who is also great as a receiver, could very well be that deal.
Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins
If Jeff Wilson isn't the Miami back of choice, the Cowboys could add Raheem Mostert.
A veteran journeyman, Mostert has dealt with injuries throughout his career but always delivers when healthy. 2023 is a perfect example with him going for 1,012 yards and 18 touchdowns in 15 games.
Mostert is 32 years of age, but he proved last year that he can still make plays. That's why he would make sense for Dallas as a one-year rental.
