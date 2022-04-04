Skip to main content

America's Team: Cowboys No. 1 NFL Fans?

New study says Dallas Cowboys fans are only 3rd-most supportive in league

FRISCO - America's Team. America's Best Fans?

Once upon a time, the Dallas Cowboys boasted one of the NFL's best teams. With eight Super Bowl appearances and five championships, their success on the field through the 1990s was unparalleled.

Even throughout the current drought of 26 seasons without a title, the Cowboys have somehow managed to retain their popularity and profitability. Owner Jerry Jones' organization annually ranks atop the NFL in attendance at AT&T Stadium, TV ratings and in net worth in Forbes' financial valuation.

Cowboys - Fans

How 'Bout Them Cowboys?!

dak-prescott-jerry-jones-cowboys

Dak Prescott

Cowboys - Deion Presser

Jerry Jones and Deion Sanders

But a new study diving into "support" from teams' fanbases shows some erosion in terms of loyalty and  passion for the Cowboys.

The website OLBG studied data surrounding 121 American professional sports team's attendance, ticket prices and social media following. According to the survey, the most supportive fans belongs to the NBA's Golden State Warriors, with an support index of 8.4 (out of 10). The Warriors attracted 1.57 million fans in attendance in 2021 and have amassed 21.7 million followers on Instagram.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

cooks point
Play

Brandin Cooks Trade: Teams Calling Texans, Cowboys in Rumors

Cooks - despite his speed and consistency - may not be viewed as a "No. 1 receiver'' by Dallas.

By Mike Fisher51 minutes ago
51 minutes ago
David Ojabo
Play

Cowboys Top 3 Draft Priorities?

An NFL.com article narrowed down the Dallas Cowboys' biggest needs to just three, but are they right?

By Anthony Wood2 hours ago
2 hours ago
dakjalen
Play

Cowboys Strength of Schedule: Recipe for Repeat?

Can the Cowboys repeat as NFC East champs? The schedule might have something to say about that.

By Timm Hamm4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Hockey's Florida Panthers were deemed to have the least supportive fans, with a paltry index of 1.4.

The Cowboys rank sixth with an index of 7.5, trailing the New England Patriots (7.8) and Kansas City Chiefs (7.5) in the NFL. Dallas generated a total attendance of 1.36 million, and led all of American sports with an average per game of 80,403. Its Instagram following of 3.9 million trails only the Patriots (4.5M) among NFL teams.

Cowbys - Jalen Ramsey

Amari Cooper

Cowboys - Ramsey Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott

29075ADF-DFF4-49C8-BEE1-DE847A10CA9A

DK Metcalf a Cowboy?

First a knock on the Cowboys' iconic uniforms, and now this fall from grace in fan support.

But considering they last hoisted a trophy in 1996, the Cowboys' drop from No. 1 to only No. 6 fan loyalty is actually admirable. The only teams ahead of them - Patriots and Chiefs - have both recently won Super Bowls.

cooks point
News

Brandin Cooks Trade: Teams Calling Texans, Cowboys in Rumors

By Mike Fisher51 minutes ago
David Ojabo
News

Cowboys Top 3 Draft Priorities?

By Anthony Wood2 hours ago
dakjalen
News

Cowboys Strength of Schedule: Recipe for Repeat?

By Timm Hamm4 hours ago
29075ADF-DFF4-49C8-BEE1-DE847A10CA9A
News

D.K. Metcalf Trade: Are Cowboys Bold Enough to Call on Seahawks WR?

By Mike Fisher22 hours ago
Jerry Jones money
News

Jerry Jones’ Cowboys Raise Ticket Prices (Because They Can)

By Mike Fisher23 hours ago
micah parsons
News

Cowboys Star Says, ‘Don’t Buy Micah Parsons Jersey!’ Here’s Why

By Mike FisherApr 3, 2022
641CEB14-1268-457A-86BE-2281714B2708
News

Should Cowboys Sign QB Colin Kaepernick? ‘I’ll Help You Win’

By Mike FisherApr 3, 2022
F751C54F-7FEA-44A2-BB47-53AD68B2BD82
News

Cowboys ‘Proposed’ Trade: Move Up in NFL Draft for WR Chris Olave?

By Mike FisherApr 3, 2022