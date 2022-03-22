Dallas Cowboys Uniforms Aren't NFL's Best?

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys uniform is highly recognizable and can be identified by even the most casual sports fan. Since their inaugural season in 1960, the lone-star logo and simple blue and white colors have prevailed as constant symbols of the Cowboys.

Dallas is one of the only remaining teams in the league to tout white uniforms at home. Unique and iconic, the Cowboys wear white jerseys with royal blue stripes and numbers, and turquoise-gray pants at home

Have the "classic" jerseys turned "boring"?

A recent survey tackled the age-old debate in the NFL: Which team has the best - and worst - uniform?

Turns out, whether it is the throwbacks from the 60s or the more modern edits, Dallas' uniforms are largely beloved, ranking as the 4th-best in the league.

NFL uniforms, ranked Miami uniforms and Cowboys uniforms Iconic Dallas Uniform

In February, the survey asked 1,110 Americans for their feedback on NFL uniforms and team colors. Respondents were 49 percent male, with an age range of 18-85 and an average of 38. (Because there are so many variations of uniforms an NFL team can have, the analysis presented the most well-known uniforms that each team has as of early 2022.)

So who topped the Cowboys?

The Carolina Panthers come out on top for best NFL uniforms. Americans love the panther on the helmet and the blue-black-silver color scheme. Next is the Cincinnati Bengals, runner-ups in Super Bowl LVI and now runner-ups for best NFL uniform. Rounding out the Top 5 are traditional powers with classic looks that haven't changed through the years: the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers.

Not surprisingly, the Cleveland Browns were the biggest losers. Perhaps they're hoping new quarterback Deshaun Watson changes the perception of those confusing orange helmets.

Dak Prescott in white jerseys Bengals and Cowboys jerseys Pittsburgh Steelers jerseys

Dallas tops division rival Washington as favorites (-125) to win the NFC East Division and in uniforms. Despite a new name, a new logo and a new uniform, the Commanders rank 31st for one of the worst NFL uniforms.

According to Forbes, the Cowboys are the most valuable franchise in the NFL for the 15th consecutive year, with a valuation of $6.5 billion. $200 million from combined sponsorship and ad revenue is a main reason the Cowboys rank ahead of all other sports franchises in the world.

The iconic star; likable and a money maker.