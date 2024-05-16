2024 Dallas Cowboys preseason schedule will keep team close to training camp home
The Dallas Cowboys will be staying close to their training camp home in Oxnard, California for the 2024 preseason.
While all eyes were on the release of the Cowboys' regular season schedule, the team's three-game preseason was also announced with two of the games on the West Coast.
Dallas opens its preseason against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 11.
RELATED: Dallas Cowboys 2024 TV schedule: Dates, times, & channels for NFL regular season
They will then make the short trip to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to take on the Raiders, before returning home to host the Los Angeles Chargers and presumably finish out training camp at The Star
- Preseason Week 1: Sunday, August 11 | at Los Angeles Rams | 4:25 p.m. ET
- Preseason Week 2: Saturday, August 17 | at Las Vegas Raiders | 10:00 p.m. ET
- Preseason Week 3: Saturday, August 24 | Los Angeles Chargers | 4:00 p.m. ET
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.