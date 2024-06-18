Why the Dallas Cowboys should be optimistic for the 2024 season
Could this finally be the year the Dallas Cowboys get over the hump? It's positive thinking, at the very least, heading into the 2024 NFL season.
The Cowboys once again will enter the season as one of the favorites in the NFC, and it's because they are incredibly talented throughout the roster. It's reasonable to feel optimistic about this football team, and that's the thought process of Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman, who listed reasons for optimism for all 32 teams.
For the Cowboys, it's the fact that they are talented in all the right spots and consistently win football games... at least in the regular season.
"For as much criticism as the Dallas Cowboys get, they have won 12 games in three straight regular seasons and are loaded with talent at premium positions. They posted top-five offensive and defensive grades last season, joining San Francisco and Baltimore as the only teams to do so," Wasserman wrote.
"Dak Prescott finished third in passing grade. Ceedee Lamb finished fourth in receiving grade. As usual, Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence were dominant off the edge, and the team returns arguably the best pair of cornerbacks in the NFL in Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland. The Cowboys may lack depth, but they certainly don’t lack the high-end talent needed to win games."
On paper, the Cowboys have a team that can make a playoff run and get to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX. They should have no problem getting to the playoffs once again. If only they could shake off whatever bad luck they always seem to endure once they get into the postseason.