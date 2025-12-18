Cowboys' lengthy Week 16 injury report highlights Quinnen Williams progress
In this story:
The week is cruising right along as the Dallas Cowboys prepare for their final home game of the season on Sunday afternoon, welcoming the Los Angeles Chargers to AT&T Stadium in Week 16.
With just three weeks to go in the regular season, the Cowboys have just a one percent chance to make the NFL playoffs, but the team does not plan on resting any starters down the stretch.
On Thursday, the team received some good news at practice, with star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams returning to the field. Williams began the week in concussion protocol after getting injured in the team's Week 15 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
MORE: Cowboys tab new man 'spearheading' D with Matt Eberflus removed from sideline
A total of 17 players were listed on Thursday's practice report, with four players sitting out, including All-Pros CeeDee Lamb (illness) and DaRon Bland (foot).
The Cowboys also noted improvement for fullback Hunter Luepke, who also suffered a concussion against the Vikings.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Chargers is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
A full look at the Cowboys' practice report for Thursday afternoon can be seen below.
MORE: New Dallas Cowboys NFL mock draft takes surprising turn with shock pick
Dallas Cowboys' Week 16 practice report for Thursday
Let's hope that the key players can continue to progress throughout the remainder of the week.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys DL has opportunity to shine vs Justin Herbert, Chargers' NFL worst OL
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers TV & viewing info
Date: Sunday, December 21
Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, Texas
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Channel: FOX
Betting Odds: Cowboys -2.5 | O/U: 49.5 (Odds via DraftKings)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers, Week 16 betting odds & preview
Dallas Cowboys-Chargers opening Week 16 odds show rare optimism
5 most disappointing Dallas Cowboys players entering Week 16
Top 5 candidates Cowboys must consider to replace DC Matt Eberflus
Dallas Cowboys-Chargers announcer pairing & assignment for Week 16
Meet Brenley Herrera: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader 2025 rookie
Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.comFollow jnsanchez