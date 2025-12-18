Cowboys' lengthy Week 16 injury report highlights Quinnen Williams progress

The week is cruising right along as the Dallas Cowboys prepare for their final home game of the season on Sunday afternoon, welcoming the Los Angeles Chargers to AT&T Stadium in Week 16.

With just three weeks to go in the regular season, the Cowboys have just a one percent chance to make the NFL playoffs, but the team does not plan on resting any starters down the stretch.

On Thursday, the team received some good news at practice, with star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams returning to the field. Williams began the week in concussion protocol after getting injured in the team's Week 15 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

A total of 17 players were listed on Thursday's practice report, with four players sitting out, including All-Pros CeeDee Lamb (illness) and DaRon Bland (foot).

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Cowboys also noted improvement for fullback Hunter Luepke, who also suffered a concussion against the Vikings.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Chargers is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

A full look at the Cowboys' practice report for Thursday afternoon can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys' Week 16 practice report for Thursday

Cowboys DT Quinnen Williams (concussion) was upgraded to limited today. WR CeeDee Lamb missed again today because of an illness pic.twitter.com/p6hwACngr8 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 18, 2025

Let's hope that the key players can continue to progress throughout the remainder of the week.

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, December 21

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Channel: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys -2.5 | O/U: 49.5 (Odds via DraftKings)

