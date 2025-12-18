Cowboys tab new man 'spearheading' D with Matt Eberflus removed from sideline
The Dallas Cowboys made a major change with the defensive staff entering Week 16, announcing that defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus will not be on the sideline for the final three weeks of the sideline as speculation about the hot seat heating up.
Eberflus will be in the coaching booth for the remainder of the season, while defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton will be given increased duties moving forward.
According to Eberflus, Whitecotton will be the man "spearheading" adjustments on defense.
It's an interesting move with three weeks remaining, and following comments from owner and general manager Jerry Jones that the final games will be used for evaluation of the players and coaching staff, including Eberflus.
"Each guy has their area. [Aaron] Whitecotton will be the guy that spearheads that in terms of bringing the guys together and all that, making adjustments in terms of totality," Eberflus said, via DallasCowboys.com.
"That's pretty quick, and then once you get to your position group… they'll be making their adjustments."
It sure seems like a job audition for Whitecotton from those on the outside looking in, and if we see the defense elevate its level of play down the stretch, Cowboys Nation would welcome the change.
It will be the first time that Eberflus is in the booth since his first NFL season, when he was linebackers coach for the Cleveland Browns from 2009-2010.
We'll have to tune in on Sunday afternoon to see how the defense responds. Kickoff between the Cowboys and Chargers is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
Dallas Cowboys' defensive ranks in 2025
Total Defense: Ranked No. 29, allowing 374.9 yards per game and 50 touchdowns.
Passing Defense: Ranked No. 32, allowing 254.8 yards per game and a league-high 31 passing touchdowns.
Rushing Defense: Ranked No. 18, allowing 120.1 yards per game and 19 rushing touchdowns.
