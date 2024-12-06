Cowboys breakout star named 'free agent team can't lose' in offseason
The Dallas Cowboys will have some big decisions to make in the offseason, with a number of key contributors set to hit free agency.
Among the pending free agency are players like KaVontae Turpin, Brock Hoffman, and Eric Kendricks.
Oh, and there is also starting running back Rico Dowdle.
Since taking over as RB1 and the undisputed leader of the Cowboys backfield, Dowdle has shined on the field. On Thanksgiving, Dowdle had a career game with 112 rushing yards and a touchdown. It was the first 100-yard game of his career, and the first 100-yard game for a Cowboys running back in 26 games.
There is no denying his talent and important to Cooper Rush and the Cowboys offense, which is why he needs to be an offseason priority for the team.
Cody Williams of FanSided named "one free agent each team can’t lose in the offseason," and Dowdle was Dallas' representative on the list.
"While the Cowboys run game has largely been dismal season, that hasn't been totally on Dowdle. Rather, he's been largely effective but the offensive line and the backfield mates he's been forced to share time with have not," Williams wrote.
"Thus, re-signing him and having him be the B option with a newcomer, likely through the draft, could be quite advantageous for a team eyeing a bounce-back."
This season, Dowdle has rushed for 600 yards and one touchdown, while adding 32 catches, 195 receiving yards, and three scores.
His next opportunity for production will be on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals to wrap up Week 14.
