Where would the Cowboys pick in the NFL Draft after Week 13?
Another week of NFL action is in the books and Dallas Cowboys fans were able to escape without any additional wounds for the season.
Dallas has very slim chances to reach the postseason, but there is still a chance.
For a handful of other teams around the league, those chances are zero. By being eliminated from the postseason, their attention will now be on the spring and the 2025 NFL Draft.
If the season were to end today, the Jacksonville Jaguars would hold the No. 1 overall pick, followed by the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants.
Dallas, meanwhile, sits inside of the top 15.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
Where would the Cowboys pick if the 2025 NFL Draft was set to begin today?
A look at the current 2025 NFL Draft order as we kick off December can be seen below.
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 13
1. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (2-10)
2. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (2-10)
3. NEW YORK GIANTS (2-10)
4. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (3-10)
5. CAROLINA PANTHERS (3-9)
6. NEW YORK JETS (3-9)
7. TENNESSEE TITANS (3-9)
8. CLEVELAND BROWNS (3-9)
9. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (4-8)
10. CINCINNATI BENGALS (4-8)
11. CHICAGO BEARS (4-8)
12. MIAMI DOLPHINS (5-7)
13. DALLAS COWBOYS (5-7)
14. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (5-7)
15. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (6-7)
16. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (6-6)
17. LOS ANGELES RAMS (6-6)
18. ARIZONA CARDINALS (6-6)
19. ATLANTA FALCONS (6-6)
20. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (7-5)
21. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (8-5)
22. HOUSTON TEXANS (8-5)
23. DENVER BRONCOS (8-5)
24. BALTIMORE RAVENS (8-5)
25. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (8-4)
26. PITTSBURGH STEELERS (9-3)
27. GREEN BAY PACKERS (9-3)
28. MINNESOTA VIKINGS (10-2)
29. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (10-2)
30. BUFFALO BILLS (10-2)
31. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-1)
32. DETROIT LIONS (11-1)
