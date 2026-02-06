Jordan Love Adds Fuel to George Pickens-to-Packers Rumors

George Pickens exploded for the Dallas Cowboys in 2025, leading the team in nearly every receiving category.

He enters free agency on the heels of a season where he hauled in 93 passes for 1,429 yards, and nine touchdowns. The Cowboys have been adamant about wanting Pickens back, but as we saw with Micah Parsons last year, their habit of dragging out extensions can become problematic.

Parsons, who was eventually traded to the Green Bay Packers after his negotiations fell apart, has made no secret of his interest in recruiting Pickens, fueling concern among Dallas fans who know Jerry Jones has a habit of dragging out negotiations. That has fans worried that history could repeat itself.

MORE: Cowboys Named Best Fit for Two-Time 1,000-Yard Rusher in NFL Free Agency

That concern intensified when Packers quarterback Jordan Love added his voice to the rumors. Appearing on Up & Adams with Kay Adams, Love was asked about Parsons, along with defensive back Keisean Nixon, recruiting Pickens. Love responded by calling Pickens a phenomenal player and said he wants as many talented players as he can get in Green Bay.

"Doing their due diligence. But no, I mean, it's... If you can bring in another player, George Pickens, he had a phenomenal year. He's a great player. You know, I would love to have the most talented players on our team at all times, and, you know, we'll see. You're not in control," Love said.

MORE: Jerry Jones ‘Bust the Budget’ Slogan Suggests Cowboys Could Be Aggressive in 2026

Adams then asked him what routes would he like to throw to Pickens, and Love wasted no time saying that he would call the go route and allow Pickens to "go up and get it."

"Oh, man, I'd throw him a go ball, watch him go up and get it. I've played basketball with him. I know what type of bounce he's got. So, yeah," Love said.

Jordan Love has a relationship with FREE AGENT George Pickens.



Same agent, they play hoops together.. IS THIS HAPPENING AGAIN??!!!@UpAndAdamsShow



pic.twitter.com/wjh4U6zHKr — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) February 5, 2026

David Mulugheta remains the primary concern in negotiations

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Adams also connected the dots between Love, Parsons, and Pickens since all three players have the same agent, David Muligheta. Love said Mulugheta gets his players together for Elite week, which allows them to keep in touch with one another.

It could also cause a problem for Dallas if Jerry Jones lets this contract extension drag out as he's done in the past. Extending Pickens as early as possible is the best way to end the chatter.

