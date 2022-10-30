Skip to main content

Cowboys vs. Bears: CeeDee Lamb Breakout with Help from Dak Prescott & New RB?

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb says the offense is slowly getting better ahead of Sunday's clash against Chicago, with Malik Davis impressing ahead of his first NFL game.

It's taking time for the Cowboys' offense to get going, and on Sunday at AT&T Stadium against the Bears, CeeDee Lamb and his receiver group get a chance to move in a positive direction again.

With the offense taking a while to get going through seven games, Lamb insists that under Prescott, the passing game is pretty close to where they want it to be.

"We're not far off, honestly," Lamb said. "Obviously getting all our pieces together, including Dak back into the fold after last week, being his first game back. I mean, we're only going to get better, there's 17 weeks in a season, obviously the weeks are going by faster and faster as far as our production and things we have to do on the field, it all comes with time and patience."

The big storyline has been Ezekiel Elliott. With the veteran running back unlikely to play, Lamb states that the offensive game style will not change much with 21 not on the field.

"No, not necessarily," Lamb said. "Play-style will stay the same, we're going to be very ferocious up front, lean on the run game per usual and just base everything off that."

With Elliott slated to miss Sunday's game, an opportunity for practice squad running back Malik Davis has popped up. Lamb knows that the rookie from Florida is ready for his chance and has been impressed with the 23-year-old since training camp.

"Malik has impressed me since training camp, the preseason, just continually breaking out runs for first downs, he's been as consistent as possible," Lamb said. "Through practice, he's been waiting on an opportunity here on the scout team, he wants it, so just give him his opportunity. I know he's ready for it."

Sunday presents the Cowboys a chance to move to 6-2 on the season, with Lamb and the running game hopefully being crucial to the team's success.

