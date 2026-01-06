When can Dallas Cowboys interview defensive coordinator candidates?

The Dallas Cowboys turned the page on the 2025 NFL season in a hurry, announcing their decision to fire defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on Tuesday.

Eberflus spent just one year on the job and had one of the worst statistical seasons the franchise has ever seen. They ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game while surrendering a league-high 60 touchdowns.

They were last in the league in pass defense, surrendering 251.5 yards per game. Their run defense improved after the addition of Quinnen Williams, but the Cowboys were still 23rd with 125.5 yards per game.

Those numbers made it imperative to move on from Eberflus as they press the reset button on defense. The question now turns to who will replace him, and when can they begin interviews?

When can the Cowboys interview potential defensive coordinators?

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Jim Leonhard looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The good news for the Cowboys is that they can begin interviews immediately, at least, with some candidates.

Any coach currently employed by a team that failed to make the playoffs, or who has a first-round bye, are free to interview beginning Tuesday.

The Cowboys can begin interviews with potential defensive coordinators as soon as Tuesday Jan. 6



This won’t be a 10-day decision on Eberflus pic.twitter.com/3K7LdGnMuE — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) January 5, 2026

The first-round bye is significant since there are two interesting names to consider from those teams. One is Jim Leonhard, who is the defensive pass game coordinator and assistant head coach for the Denver Broncos. The other is Aden Durde, who is the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks.

Cowboys can request & interview Jim Leonard tomorrow since Denver has a first round bye



Same for Aden Durde in Seattle — Zach Wolchuk (@ZachWolchuk) January 6, 2026

Dallas would have to give Durde a promotion to assistant head coach to lure him from Seattle, but they can also offer him more control over the defense. In Seattle, head coach Mike Macdonald is the defensive mastermind, whereas Durde could have full control in Dallas while Brian Schottenheimer remains focused more heavily on offense.

Any candidate who is coaching this weekend can be interviewed on Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

As for coaches not in the playoff, names to watch could include Brian Flores, Raheem Morris, and Jonathan Gannon.

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores against the Los Angeles Rams | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

