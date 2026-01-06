Perfect Matt Eberflus replacement for Cowboys named by NFL insider

The Dallas Cowboys made the entire fan base ecstatic on Tuesday morning, announcing the firing of defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

While the immediate news was music to Cowboys Nation's ear after a season-long disaster, it didn't take long for a potential replacement to surface. It is also a name that Cowboys fans have been calling for.

According to NFL insider Dianna Russini, "One name to watch for the Cowboys’ new vacancy? Brian Flores."

That would be a home run hire.

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores against the Los Angeles Rams | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This isn't the first time Flores, who currently serves as defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings, has been connected to the Cowboys, either. Back in November, the tie was made from another insider.

"The increasing chatter in league circles is that the Cowboys will be firmly in play for Flores," Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported. Let's hope that there is no bad scoop.

During the 2025-26 season, the Vikings had the No. 3 overall defense, allowing 282.6 yards per game and 32 touchdowns. While the Cowboys had the league-worst passing defense, Minnesota ranked No. 2, allowing just 158.5 yards per game and 15 passing touchdowns.

Against the run, the Vikings fared far worse, ranking No. 21, but still ranked ahead of the No. 23 Cowboys. Minnesota allowed 1.4 yards less per game, but also 11 touchdowns fewer.

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 defensive rankings

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including what is, unfortunately, a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Pass Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and a 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Rush Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the league, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.

