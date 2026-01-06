Cowboys pass-rusher open to return to Dallas despite disappointing season

The Dallas Cowboys went through exit interviews on Monday with their 2025-26 NFL season officially coming to an end. Following a disappointing campaign where the Cowboys failed to make the playoffs, evaluations are ongoing across the roster and the coaching staff.

In particular, there's a lot of focus on the defensive side of the ball, which was a complete bust under first-year coordinator Matt Eberflus.

The Cowboys finished the regular season ranked third-worst in total defense (377.0 yards allowed per game), while sitting dead last in passing defense (251.5 passing yards allowed per game), and scoring defense (30.1 points allowed per game).

Regardless, Dallas will have to decide who it wants back out of free agency, including veteran pass-rusher Dante Fowler.

Dante Fowler Interested In Return To Dallas

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (13) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It wasn't the season the Cowboys or Fowler expected when he signed a one-year deal with the franchise in March. Coming off a stint with the Commanders, where Fowler totaled 14 tackles and 10.5 sacks, the second-most of his career, there was hope he would energize the pass-rush.

Instead, Fowler finished with 15 total tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, and three pass deflections despite appearing in all 17 games.

Fowler recognized the struggles, noting he was banged up throughout the season.

“Defensively, this was probably one of my worst years. I was beat up a lot, so I got to go back to the drawing board. I’ll get my agent and my dad, see some doctors and get my body back right," Fowler said, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Nick Harris. "I tried to make the most out of what I got, but defensively, it sucked. Not going to lie.”

The 31-year-old is looking to get healthy. He remains interested in a return to Dallas.

“For sure. This is my home," Fowler said. "I can have a really good role here. As long as I’m healthy, I’m good. It was just one of those years.”

The Cowboys are expected to invest in the defense in free agency and the NFL Draft. Dallas is also entertaining the possibility of re-signing Jadeveon Clowney, who had the most productive single game of his career in the loss to New York.

Fowler was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. In 159 appearances, he's recorded 294 tackles, 74 tackles for loss, 58.5 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 23 pass deflections, one interception, and three defensive touchdowns.

