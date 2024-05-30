Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy shoots down Micah Parsons' absence drama
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons' absence from organized team activities has been headline-grabbing. Parsons has been working out privately instead of at the Cowboys voluntary practices, and Dallas coach Mike McCarthy is tired of being asked about it.
"I'm not doing attendance," McCarthy said. "I'm not going to come up here and talk about one player when 98 percent of them are here."
"Micah looks to be in really good shape," McCarthy said. "It’s a new defense and we have work to do. He’s engaged. We will be ready when it’s time. I have confidence in him. "
The Cowboys are implementing a new defensive system this year under Mike Zimmer. McCarthy says that the Dallas defense has accomplished a lot already in OTAs and that specifically, Wednesday's practice was a "barn burner" in terms of energy.
Parsons was training with former Texas Super Middleweight champion Tony Mack at TMack Elite Training in Allen, Texas, going through an individualized workout routine to "help him achieve spiritual, physical, and mental growth."
Parsons is fresh off an impressive 2023 season, recording 64 total tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, 33 QB hits, and a career-high 14 sacks. Repeating that level of production would be welcomed by Zimmer.
Parsons, Trevon Diggs and Osa Odighizuwa did sit court side for the the Dallas Mavericks NBA playoff games against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday evening.
Parsons donned a Mavs' Luka Doncic jersey and Adidas AE1s, which are Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards' signature shoes. After Edwards and the Timberwolves avoided the Western Conference Finals sweep, Edwards made a promise to win Game 5 and return to Dallas for Game 6 to give Parsons a gift.
"Micah Parsons, you know, he was rocking the AE1's and I told him, he wear a size 14, I'll bring him back some nice shoes for Game 6. That's what I told him."
The two-time All-Pro linebacker currently has two years remaining on his rookie contract after Dallas recently picked up his fifth-year option that would pay him $21.324 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.
In 2023, Parsons totaled a career-high 14 sacks and finished third in the Defensive Player of the Year voting.