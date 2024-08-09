Dallas Cowboys Exclusive: Jake Ferguson reveals how Dak Prescott is different this season
OXNARD - Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson enters his third season with Super Bowl-sized goals.
In 2023, Ferguson caught 71 passes for 761 yards and five touchdowns and was named to the Pro Bowl. This season, Ferguson wants to make another jump in the Cowboys offense.
Below is an exclusive Q & A with Ferguson and Dallas Cowboys on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.
Q: What is the biggest difference in you this season from last season?
Ferguson: I think this season there's a little more confidence within the offensive scheme, the chemistry with Dak, and also I think chemistry with the whole offense. I know what the O-line's doing, the receivers are doing, the running backs. I know what they're trying to accomplish, and that helps me accomplish what I'm trying to do within whatever play it may be. I think we talk about second-year jump, but there's also got to be a jump every year, and that's really what I'm focusing on.
Q: How did you better establish that chemistry with quarterback Dak Prescott this offseason?
Ferguson: Yeah, it starts with off-season throwing, getting together, OTAs, stuff like that. He took us on a trip to the receiving core to Oregon, and we ended up working with a group called O2X, getting with them, learning not only on-the-field stuff but off-the-field stuff about each other. I think getting to know your teammates on a personal level helps that much more. Helps you create those bonds, creates those friendships, and then, like we said, chemistry on the field. I know what he's thinking in a pass play. He knows what I'm thinking.
Q: What would you say is the biggest difference in Dak this season?
Ferguson: I think it's the dad strength, truthfully. You know, I think he's a little bit more confident, and at the same time, you know, he's got a little bit of weight off his shoulders, and that kind of fires me up. And, you know, to see him off the field smiling with his baby girl, that fires me up. That makes me want to play that much harder. And, you know, I think there is a level of dad strength, you know, that truly does come out, and you see it. And I'm excited. I'm excited for this season.
Q: Do you have a personal goal for 2024?
Ferguson: Yeah, Super Bowl. That's it.