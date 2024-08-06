Dallas Cowboys exclusive: Surprisingly 'explosive' running backs
OXNARD - The Dallas Cowboys rushing attack will be "explosive" in 2024, according to running back Deuce Vaughn.
The Cowboys "running backs by committee" currently includes Ezekiel Elliott, Royce Freeman, Rico Dowdle, Malik Davis, Deuce Vaughn and Hunter Luepke.
Vaughn is a fan-favorite who hopes to make the 53-man roster and take the second-year leap after playing in seven games in 2023. Below is a Q&A with Vaughn.
Q: What would you say is the biggest difference in you this season to last season?
Vaughn: Just the familiarity, being comfortable in this offense with these guys out here on this ball field. It's not my first time doing it. It feels good playing faster, doing things with more confidence. I'm excited for this upcoming season.
Q: What would you say is your personal goal for this year?
Vaughn: For myself, it's always coming to contribute. Whatever role that is for myself is maximize that role to the best of my abilities. and come out here and just enjoy it. Of course, always win the championship is one of my goals.
Q: How does this offense feel different this year than last year?
Vaughn: Of course, Coach McCarthy and Coach Schottenheimer, the offense that they've implemented, I feel like we've dug into that book for a whole year. We've played under it. We've had an OTA. We had mini camp and now we're in the training camp. We feel so much comfortable in it. We're all playing fast. We're playing together, and we all understand our 1 and 11.
Q: What's something that might surprise Cowboys fans about the running backs this year?
Vaughn: All I'm gonna say is there's gonna be a lot of explosion this year. A lot of explosion.
The Cowboys are prepping for this first NFL preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, August 11th at 3:25 p.m. CT. Dallas will also have a join practice vs. the Rams on Thursday, August 8th.
