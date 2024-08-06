Cowboys' Mike McCarthy: Parsons 'incredible motor' with lighter weight
OXNARD - The Dallas Cowboys are entering their third week of NFL Training Camp and Cowboys star Micah Parsons is making is presence felt. Every time Parsons steps on the field, he brings a big smile and positive energy. Once the pads are on and it's go time, Parsons has been wreaking havoc on the Dallas offense.
One change from last season, Parsons has lost about 10 pounds to get back to his Penn State-playing weight of 240 pounds.
"Definitely the lighter weight is different," McCarthy said. "I mean, he's, he's got an incredible motor on him, and his ability to cut the corners. We had a really, really cold blitz pattern yesterday. It was at the first time, they ran it. So, put him in a great spot. So it's great work for the offense to see all these things. Yeah, so we're definitely doing things to try to help him."
Another change is playing for new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. Parsons has expressed his excitement to work in Zimmer's system, and Zimmer's way of utilizing Parsons all over the field has been paying off in a big way.
Parsons is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro who has finished top three in the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year voting for three straight seasons.
"(Micah) has had some big time flash plays, but same breath, I think all of us, both sides of the ball, we got work to do," McCarthy said. "We got to be better. When he gets a match up, he's gonna win them. That's, that's a big part of his gift. We got to make sure we're giving him the type of work that he needs."
In his three NFL seasons, Parsons has totaled an impressive 213 tackles and 40.5 sacks.
"(Micah has) clearly established himself in this league," McCarthy said. "You talk to other coaches around the league, and then you just watch the game, he's gonna be double teamed, he's going to be chipped, and they're going to run the ball, kind of like a game plan.
The Cowboys are prepping for this first NFL preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, August 11th at 3:25 p.m. CT. Dallas will also have a join practice vs. the Rams on Thursday, August 8th.