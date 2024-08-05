Inside Dallas Cowboys training camp: CeeDee Lamb update, video, quotes, highlights
OXNARD - The Dallas Cowboys are kicking off their third week of NFL training camp in Oxnard, California. Quarterback Dak Prescott's connection with wide receiver Brandin Cooks has been on full display while wide receiver CeeDee Lamb continues to hold out of practice as he awaits a new deal.
The former first-round pick Lamb is entering the final year of his rookie contract before he's set to become a free agent in 2025.
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy opened up the Cowboys third week of training camp with an injury update that rookie left tackle Tyler Guyton will not practice Monday. Guyton has missed two practices with an illness. McCarthy also address Lamb's absence.
"This is a business matter, and we all understand that he's putting the time in now," McCarthy said. "But when he gets here, we'll take the, to be honest, we gotta be smart when he gets here. We gotta ramp him up and get him ready to go. But there's a lot of investment in CeeDee and in Dak, so we have a good foundation here to lean on."
"I really love the step we've taken and I can't say enough about the work our perimeter players have done away from the facility,' said McCarthy on Dallas' receivers.
Coach McCarthy on Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle: "Boy, he had some tough luck there with the injuries, and he never blinked."
Coach McCarthy on his biggest surprise of training camp so far: “The rookie class is clearly a cut above any I’ve ever seen… in singing.” McCarthy specifically mentioned that Guyton nailed some Rick James vocals. This Cowboys team is obviously bonding well in training camp.
Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons has made his presence felt at training camp. Although Parsons has been dealing with some elbow soreness, he electrified in Saturday's practice with multiple "sacks" and playfully "body slamming" teammate Trevon Diggs.
Below are some highlights from practice.
As far as position battles go, Brock Hoffman and Cooper Beebe are competing for starting center. Trey Lance and Cooper Rush are battling for the back-up quarterback role. Dallas' No. 3 wide receiver position could be filled by Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks or KaVontae Turpin. DeMarvion Overshown and Marist Liufau are competing for the Cowboys' third linebacker role alongside Eric Kendricks and Damone Clark.
The Cowboys also continue to negotiate to get a contract extension done with Prescott. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed confidence in a deal being finalized soon.
The Cowboys are prepping for this first NFL preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, August 11th at 3:25 p.m. CT. Dallas will also have a join practice vs. the Rams on Thursday, August 8th.
