Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium to host 100th Shrine Bowl
The East-West Shrine Bowl will be on the big stage for a special occassion.
Eric Galko, who is the Director of Football Operations and Player Personnel for the Shrine Bowl, announced the game will be moved to the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in 2025 to celebrate the 100th edition of the game.
The East-West Shrine Bowl features college football all-stars to kickoff draft season ahead of Pro Days and the NFL Scouting Combine.
"For our 100th year, we had to play at a venue that matches its level of importance," Galko wrote on X. "Thank you to the Jones family and the for allowing us to celebrate at [AT&T Stadium]!
"No better place for our players to play on [NFL Network] at a best-in-class NFL stadium!"
The 2024 Shrine Bowl was hosted at The Star in Frisco, Texas, after two years at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. In the 2024 NFL Draft, 57 players were selected who participated in the game.
Prior to COVID, when the game was canceled, the Shrine Bowl was held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, and the Citrus Bowl in Orlando for over a decade.
Now, the 2025 all-stars making up the East and West teams will get to showcase their talents at Jerry World. It's a great opportunity for college stars who may not play for the biggest universities to catch the eyes of NFL scouts to kickstart the draft process.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —