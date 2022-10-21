Cowboys Rookie TE Jake Ferguson on 'Awesome' TD; 'Ready' For More vs. Lions

Regarding announcing yourself to the NFL, Dallas Cowboys rookie tight end Jake Ferguson did it right.

On Sunday night against the Eagles, the 23-year-old caught his first touchdown after a superb move to evade two defenders as Dallas fell 26-17 to Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field.

Despite the loss, Ferguson described his "welcome to the NFL moment" as awesome and revealed that the play was practiced during the week.

"It was awesome," Ferguson said. "Lining up for that play I was like, 'Alright, this was mine.' We had it a couple times in practice earlier last week, and I was wanting to grab the ball. And honestly, I kind of blacked out and came to when I was running across that goal line."

Ferguson's play certainly captured the eyes of fans. Filling in for the injured Dalton Schultz, many think the rookie could usurp the soon-to-be free agent in 2023.

Tight end controversy, anyone?

Ferguson caught four passes (three of which were for first downs) for 40 yards and his touchdown, taking his tally to 60 yards on seven receptions in 2022.

Previously used sparingly by the Cowboys offense, with Schultz scratched on Sunday night, Ferguson got to stretch his legs in the offense. After his performance, coordinator Kellen Moore may have to get him more involved, maybe starting with the 4-2 Dak Prescott-returning Cowboys playing host to the 1-4 Lions on Sunday.

"I guess it's more of just being ready," Ferguson said. "Opportunities are going to come in the run game and in the pass game. And if my number is called and I'm in that huddle, I have to do my best to make it happen."

Spoken like a true team player.

His snap count will likely decrease with Schultz's hopeful return (and amid media gossip about tight end trade ideas), but Jake Ferguson isn't a name we will forget in a hurry.

His play on the field will make sure of that.

