Cowboys vs Rams, NFL Preseason: Start time, live stream, TV channel for Dallas & Los Angeles opener
The time is finally here. The Dallas Cowboys officially kick off their 2024 NFL preseason campaign after an eventful two weeks of training camp in Oxnard, California.
It will be an opportunity to see the team's young group of players step up in live game action as they compete for spots on the final 53-man roster.
Wide receiver, running back, linebacker, and offensive line will be positions to watch as the depth chart continues to take shape, while Trey Lance will have the spotlight on him as he looks to lock up the QB2 job behind Dak Prescott.
With so much to look forward to, here is all of the information you need to tune in so you don't miss a second of the action.
Cowboys vs. Rams, NFL Preseason Week 1: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Sunday, August 11, 2024
Start Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Location: Inglewood, California
Venue: SoFi Stadium
TV Info: NFL Network
Live Stream: Stream 1 | Stream 2
Betting Odds: Cowboys -4 | O/U: 35.5 (odds via DraftKings)
How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Rams Online
Your best bet for watching the NFL Preseason on NFL Network via live stream is NFL Network Live. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.
If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Fubo TV. Fubo TV is a service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computers, or mobile devices for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Pro package includes 193 channels and costs $79.99 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app on your smart TV or visit the website to start watching.
Watch Cowboys vs. Rams On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile
If you can’t watch the episodes on your TV or computer, the NFL has you covered with the NFL+ app for $14.99 a month.
Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices click here.
