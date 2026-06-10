Dallas Cowboys' Super Bowl Window Ties Directly To Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2026 NFL season with hopes for a bounce back year after missing out on the postseason in consecutive seasons. Dallas has a talented roster, but the inability to stay healthy and a lackluster defense have plagued the team in back-to-back years.

Entering 2026, the Cowboys have a revamped roster and are considered one of the most talented rosters in the NFC East.

Of course, nothing will dictate how deep the Cowboys can go this season more than the play of star quarterback Dak Prescott, who will be turning 33 years old before the regular season.

Because of Prescott's age and the lack of an established backup quarterback, the Cowboys' Super Bowl window is directly tied to his career longevitiy. The question is: just how much longer will that be?

How Long Is Dallas' Super Bowl Window?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report shared his thoughts on every team's Super Bowl window, with the Cowboys given a span of just one to four years.

"The core talent is strong enough for this to span into Dak Prescott's late 30s, but the nature of the up-and-down Cowboys right now means this could also blow up within a year," Gagnon wrote.

"It's arguably a make-or-break season in Dallas. "

Luckily for the Cowboys, Prescott showed last season that he has returned to an MVP-caliber level when healthy. Prescott ranked third in the NFL in passing yards (4,552), fourth in passing touchdowns (30), and fifth in QBR (70.2). Will he be able to continue producing at such a high level? With star wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens forming one of the league's most formidable duos, there's every reason to believe Prescott has another year of top-level performance in the chamber.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In fact, NFL insider Pete Prisco predicted Prescott will win the NFL MVP award for the first time in his career this year. If that is how the season plays out, it would be music to Cowboys Nation's ears.

The Cowboys will officially kick off the 2026 campaign in primetime when they travel to MetLife Stadium to face off against the division rival New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

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