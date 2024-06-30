Cowboys need Luke Schoonmaker to make a leap in year two
Luke Schoonmaker, the Dallas Cowboys' 2023 second-round pick from the University of Michigan, had a disappointing rookie year.
Despite dealing with injuries during the offseason and training camp, he played in all 17 regular-season games and the team's lone playoff game. However, his impact was nowhere near what the Cowboys might have hoped for from a high draft pick.
In his debut season, Schoonmaker caught only eight passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns. Finding consistency was challenging as he had only one game with multiple receptions and struggled with drops.
Now, in his second year, the Cowboys are hoping for a significant leap from Schoonmaker. Jake Ferguson had a breakout season in his second year, and the team wants Schoonmaker to follow suit. While Ferguson remains the primary tight end, there’s still room for a strong blocker like Schoonmaker.
If he can become a vertical threat in the passing game, he could help elevate this offense to new heights.
The Cowboys need a reliable second option behind Ferguson, and Schoonmaker’s blocking skills will help keep him on the field. But if he can't improve as a weapon in the passing game, Dallas could turn to Peyton Hendershot or rookie Brevyn Spann-Ford to add a spark to their offense.
ESPN’s projection for Schoonmaker in 2024 is very modest, to say the least: 12 receptions, 125 yards, and 1 touchdown. While it’s a minuscule improvement, the Cowboys hope for more. Coach Mike McCarthy would ideally want Schoonmaker to greatly exceed those numbers, especially given the lack of a clear No. 2 tight end on the roster.
Regardless, the Cowboys need Schoonmaker to step up big in 2024, or he could be on the roster bubble in 2025.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —