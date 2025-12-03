Dallas Cowboys rule out ballhawk CB, starting left tackle in Week 14 vs. Lions

The Dallas Cowboys were without their starting left tackle in Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs as Tyler Guyton was dealing with an ankle injury.

That will be the case again this week against the Detroit Lions. Guyton was one of two players officially ruled out by the team on Wednesday. The other is Trevon Diggs, the ballhawking cornerback who was attempting to come back from IR.

Diggs hasn’t played since Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers after suffering an injury at home. He was also dealing with knee soreness as he works back from offseason surgery.

There was some positive news surrounding Diggs this week, with signs pointing toward a Week 14 return, but that’s not going to happen.

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs will not be activated off IR for tomorrow’s game against the Lions. He has been ruled out.



LT Tyler Guyton has also been ruled out with an ankle injury.



DE Jadeveon Clowney (hamstring) and S Malik Hooker (back) are questionable. Clowney practiced in a… — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) December 3, 2025

Cowboys list 2 key defenders as questionable

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney celebrates after he sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In addition to the Guyton and Diggs news, the Cowboys listed defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and safety Malik Hooker as questionable.

Clowney is dealing with a hamstring issue, but was limited in practice Wednesday. That’s a positive sign, considering he was unable to go earlier in the week.

The veteran pass rusher had two sacks in their win over the Chiefs and they could use his presence in this massive NFC showdown.

Hooker has been hampered by a back injury, which forced him out of the game against Kansas City. He missed four games earlier in the season, and the secondary struggled without him.

