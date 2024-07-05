Dallas Cowboys star named as surprising trade candidate
Trades have been a hot topic for the Dallas Cowboys recently, and for good reason. With the front office showing hesitancy in paying market value for elite players such as CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott, the idea of trading them continues to make the rounds.
Now, a new name has been thrown into the mix thanks to Anthony DiBona of Pro Football Network. He listed one player from each franchise who could be a trade candidate and has the Cowboys shopping DeMarcus Lawrence.
The idea of trading Lamb or Prescott is solely based on the inability of the front office to figure out how to pay them market value. DiBona’s suggestion is outside the box but it’s all about freeing up that money to keep their key pieces in tact.
”Dallas could actually save $10 million by trading Lawrence, which would free up more snaps for the Cowboys’ young pass rushers. Dallas selected Marshawn Kneeland in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, potentially signaling the end of Lawrence’s tenure.” — DiBona, Pro Football Network
DiBona accurately calls Micah Parsons a “foundational piece” and believes the team's youth allows them to move on from Lawrence. In addition to Kneeland, the Cowboys also have Sam Williams, who has 8.5 sacks in his first two seasons.
Lawrence was a second-round pick in 2014 and entered the final year of his current deal. He’s often underrated since he doesn’t record sacks at a high rate, but he generates pressure as well as anyone in the game and is outstanding at setting the edge against the run.
Perhaps the correct move from an analytical standpoint would be to free up the $10 million, but Lawrence’s value exceeds his numbers. He’s a vocal team leader, and his loss would be felt — especially if Kneeland and Williams can’t hold their own against the run.
