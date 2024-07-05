Cam Newton ranks Dak Prescott ahead of several star QBs
Dak Prescott remains one of the more polarizing players in the entire NFL. That’s par for the course when you quarterback the Dallas Cowboys, but it does lend to harsher takes at times from analysts.
Interestingly, however, those who played the game tend to believe more in Prescott’s abilities. This was evident when 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton praised Prescott during his 4th & 1 podcast.
Newton said he would take Prescott over several quarterbacks, including Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert, Kyler Murray, Kirk Cousins, and Trevor Lawrence.
Each quarterback they compared Dak with has recently cashed in, with Herbert and Lawrence averaging more than $50 million per year.
Most importantly, Newton discredited the main factor used against Prescott — playoff success.
While Dak gets judged solely on the team’s early postseason exits, Newton says most of the quarterbacks who got paid haven’t fared much better.
Prescott has made it to the playoffs five times and has a record of 2-5. That’s less than ideal, but Cousins is 1-3, Murray is 0-1, Herbert is 0-1, Lawrence is 1-1, and Hurts is 2-3. None has a winning record, with only Hurts getting his team into the Super Bowl. Yet, no one had issues with them getting paid.
Interestingly, the one contract that received criticism belongs to Jared Goff, who is never mentioned in these conversations. However, Goff is 4-4 in the postseason, which is better than all the quarterbacks mentioned earlier. So, apparently, playoff success only matters when it’s used against Prescott. Otherwise, it’s not much of a metric.
As much credit as Newton deserves for pointing this out, he also said he would take Deshaun Watson over Prescott. That’s a questionable take, but maybe he hasn’t seen Watson play in Cleveland. That wouldn’t be unbelievable, considering how he’s only suited up for six games in the past two seasons.
