WATCH: Dallas Cowboys "Hard Knocks" Trailer Released

"America's Team Is Back." At least, that is, according to HBO.

The network on Tuesday dropped its "Hard Knocks" trailer for the upcoming docu-series spotlighting the Dallas Cowboys' 2021 training camp and preseason.

The first episode debuts Aug. 10.

The Cowboys also appeared on the show in 2002 and 2008, and are the first NFL team to make three appearances.

The dramatic trailer shows scenes of The Star in Frisco and the team's training camp headquarters in Oxnard, California. It also features glimpses of Cowboys' coaches Mike McCarthy and Dan Quinn, and star players Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Jaylon Smith, Michael Gallup, DeMarcus Lawrence and first-round draft pick, linebacker Micah Parsons.

Curiously the trailer does not feature Jerry Jones, but something tells us the owner will get more than his share of face time during the series.

The first episode will likely highlight the team's arrival in Oxnard and footage from Thursday's preseason opener in the Hall of Fame Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Canton, Ohio.

Elliott previewed a glimpse of Episode 1 this week, when HBO's cameras followed him in Oxnard comically unable to find his room.

The Cowboys' 2002 appearance was dominated by head coach Dave Campo singing karaoke, taking his team to San Antonio's Sea World and deciding to make his players punch a time clock. In 2008, colorful characters Pacman Jones and Martellus Bennett continually provided headaches for head coach Wade Phillips.

The Cowboys have never made the playoffs in a year in which they were featured on "Hard Knocks."