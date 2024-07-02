Dallas Cowboys get trolled after USMNT collapse in Copa America
AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, hosted the United States men's national team for its opening game of Copa America on Sunday, June 23. The USMNT won the game, 2-0, and no one would have expected it to be the team's only win of the tournament.
Just over a week later, the Cowboys were once again brought up regarding USA soccer, but it was in a negative light.
The United States played Uruguay at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, July 1, in the final Group Stage game. Team USA needed a win to advance to the knockout round of the tournament after a disappointing 2-1 loss to Panama four days prior.
Unfortunately, the United States struggled to score, and a controversial goal from Uruguay secured a 1-0 victory for La Celeste. The loss resulted in the United States being eliminated from the tournament much earlier than expected.
That brings us back to the Cowboys.
After the United States' loss, the Cowboys caught a stray when FanDuel took to social media with this post.
Ouch.
That one stings.
Even when the Cowboys aren't playing, their underachieving in the postseason becomes the butt of a joke. Cowboys fans weren't too happy with the tweet.
"Leave us alone," one fan wrote. Another wrote, "I mean, Dallas at least has some hardware."
Unfortunately, these jokes will continue until the team makes a deep postseason run or returns to the Super Bowl.
It's been 29 years since the Dallas Cowboys beat the Green Bay Packers in the 1995 NFC Championship Game before they went on to defeat Bill Cowher's Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX. That was the last time the team has gone as far as the conference championship game
And everyone is still waiting to be reminded of that taste of glory.
