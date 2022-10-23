Dak Prescott will be back in the saddle for Dallas as it welcomes the lowly Lions to AT&T Stadium on Sunday. With both teams coming off a loss, the Lions' significantly worse than the Cowboys' (they were held scoreless by the Patriots), it looks like a slam dunk on paper.

With their franchise quarterback making his return for the Cowboys, many expect a win. But how does it happen? Not just by clicking our fingers and hoping. Things have to go right.

But which things?

First off, Dak has to be active, and he is. Here are today's Dallas inactives: Jabril Cox, Will Grier, Nahshon Wright, Markquese Bell, Devin Harper, and in a surprise, Neville Gallimore.

Gallimore scratched means Carlos Watkins plays as a run-stopper. And along with Dak not on the inactives, tight end Dalton Schultz is playing.

So ...

Get Dak settled and in rhythm: Having not played an entire NFL game since January 17, Dak IS going to have some rust. Get used to it. But the quicker he can get in rhythm and back to his usual self, the better the offense will be.

Ezekiel Elliott said earlier in the week that Dak was "tearing the defense apart" during scout team practice.

With Detroit's inability to keep teams under 27 points through six games, it perhaps is the perfect game to "ease" Dak back into his job.

Stop the Lions' rushing attack: Detroit's two-headed monster of D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams would've been the main focus for coordinator Dan Quinn's unit ... but now the Lions even have a problem there.

If there is a weapon the Lions have, it's their run game. Through six games, they have rushed for over 100 yards, with two games of 181 yards and 191 yards. If Detroit is going to win its second game of the season, that's how they'll do it.

As it turns out, D'Andre Swift (ankle) is out.

Pressure Jared Goff: Seven sacks, just seven. That is all the Lions' offensive line has given up through six games. They are joint leaders with the Chargers for sacks allowed.

We know the Cowboys' pass rush is one of the best in the NFL (they lead the league with 24). It needs to show up against Detroit. Micah Parsons and his "Shark Week" statement echoes the want to take over the game.

"We just emphasize 'Shark Week.' No matter what's out there, you're going to beat them up," Parsons said. "That's what we are emphasizing this week. We just got to go do it. The next thing you know it's just execution. It's (always) 'Shark Week."

Establish Elliott and Pollard: With Prescott returning, having a run game to lean on is paramount. Against the Eagles, Ezekiel Elliott (13 carries, 81 yards) and Tony Pollard (11 carries, 44 yards), were instrumental in dragging the Cowboys back into the contest.

If coordinator Kellen Moore can get his two running backs up and firing early, that will open up passing lanes for Dak to shred what is a poor Lions secondary (hasn't allowed less than 27 points a game).

"I don't think it really matters if they were first or last, I think we still need to run the football," Elliott said earlier in the week. "I think it's that important."

Zeke averages 4.1 yards a carry, and Pollard averages 5.3 yards a carry. That'll do. Establish it early on Sunday, and good things will happen.

No turnovers: When Cooper Rush didn’t turn the ball over, Dallas won. When he did (three INT’s v Eagles), they lost. You could make a case that without the interceptions, Dallas potentially wins last Sunday.

The offense against the Lions, with Prescott back, must limit turnovers and win that battle. We know that Detroit can score when it gets rolling (it has scored points of 36, 35, and 45 in three games).

Giving Detroit a short field will not end well. Take care of the football. It’s that simple.

