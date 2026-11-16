Cowboys Apparently Punished DeMarvion Overshown During Week 10 Loss to 49ers

When going over the Dallas Cowboys' snap counts from the Week 10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, there was an interesting note about linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.

During the loss to the Niners on Sunday, when the Cowboys had one of their worst defensive performances in franchise history, Overshown saw the field for just five snaps on defense.

Overshown also played nine snaps on special teams, the most he has played in that area during his career.

Was DeMarvion Overshown punished?

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would certainly appear that's exactly what happened.

There is really no other explanation for Overshown playing just five snaps on defense, especially when Dallas' defense was getting torched as badly as it was against the 49ers.

One might argue that Overshown got injured during the game, but there was no indication that happened.

Another possible reason is he was limited in his first game back from injury, but five snaps is not a limited workload, it's a punishment workload.

Furthermore, the Cowboys wouldn't have used nine of his snaps on special teams if that were the case.

Why was DeMarvion Overshown punished?

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think we all know why: Overshown committed one of the most boneheaded penalties in the history of the NFL when he ran onto the field in Week 9 to celebrate with his teammates.

Overshown wasn't active for the game and it's against NFL rules for an inactive player to run out onto the field the way he did, which is why the Cowboys were hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct flag that cost them 15 yards.

The veteran linebacker apologized for his blunder, saying he didn't know that was against the rules.

"Honestly, I really didn't know the rule … I was running on the field and (Dee Winters) was like, 'D-Mo you can't be out here.' And that's when I looked back and I had already seen the ref pointing at me. At that point, I was like 'Im just gonna take this butt-chewing I'm about to get.' But I won't happen again," Overshown said.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I was just caught in the moment. So, you can laugh at it now because we won the game, but in the moment – like four quarter (close) ball game a 4th quarter … you don't want a 15- yard penalty from a guy, especially if he's not even playing. So that's a lesson learned," he added.

Owner Jerry Jones wasn't buying Overshown's explanation, though.

"I don't think that (Overshown didn't know). I think that he's been involved in football at Texas and he's been involved here, and he knows that at every level a non-participant can't run out on the field," Jones told 105.3 The Fan.

We've been looking for head coach Brian Schottenheimer to do a better job holding players accountable, so it's pretty surprising he did that this time around, and especially in a tough and hugely important game against the Niners.

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