"Y'all need to slow this down," a Washington player said to Amari Cooper during Sunday night's blowout victory

The Dallas Cowboys put together a beatdown for the ages this past Sunday night at AT&T Stadium, defeating the Washington Football Team 56-14 in a game that was basically wrapped up headed into halftime.

Fifty-six points on the scoreboard was good for third-most in franchise history and the most since 1980, when legendary coach Tom Landry led Dallas to a 59-14 win over the 49ers.

And it was in part the result of what the Cowboys call their "Fastball'' offense.

The impressive performance put on by the Dallas offense in the Week 16 win apparently earned some desperate pleas from the Washington defense, according to Cowboys' wide receiver Amari Cooper.

"'Y'all need to slow this down. I'm tired,'" an unnamed WFT player said to Cooper while Dallas was going up-tempo.

Under offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and a healthy Dak Prescott, the Cowboys have been one of the top offenses in the NFL this season. With two weeks remaining in the regular season, Dallas is No. 1 in total yards (6,143), yards per game (409.5), total points (457), and points per game (30.5).

A league-leading 33 takeaways and six defensive touchdowns has certainly helped boost this scoring production, but the offensive dominance remains impressive on its own. The Cowboys offense is third in passing yards (4,240) and sixth in total rushing yards (1,903).

"A lot of teams' seasons are ending," Cooper said. "Ours is just beginning, so you want to hit that stride at the perfect time."

The No. 1 seed in the NFC is still up for grabs for Dallas (11-4). But first, the offense will need to keep things clicking against the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) at home this Sunday for any realistic shot at a first-round bye in the playoffs.

The Cardinals have slumped in the worst of ways in recent weeks, as they head into Dallas with a three-game losing streak. The Detroit Lions (2-12-1) managed an easy 30-12 win over Arizona on Dec. 19.

The Cardinals followed that up six days later with a 22-16 loss at home to the Colts on Christmas Day.

Dallas and Arizona are trending in opposite directions headed into Week 17, making Sunday's matchup the perfect opportunity for the Cowboys to ride the momentum sky-high.

You can bet that Cooper, Prescott, and the rest of the Cowboys' offense will aim to continue this elite production as the playoffs approach.

"I know how special of a team this is," Cooper said.

And, apparently, how "fast'' this team is.