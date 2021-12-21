Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    Is Cowboys' Defense Underrated?

    The Cowboys' defense is keeping the team in games in 2021, but is it even better than we think? - The Dallas Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast
    We're at the point in the season now where the takeaways by the Dallas defense prove that they're not the exception, but the rule.

    Welcome to the Dallas Cowboys Daily Blitz from CowboysSI.com and DSPMedia.

    It's become clear that Dan Quinn knows how to coach a team to turnovers. He's done it before, with the appropriately named "Legion of Boom" as the defensive coordinator in Seattle, and now he's doing it again in Dallas, although a fitting name still escapes the squad.

    But the impressiveness and accomplishments of this defense go beyond the proverbial eyeball test of watching Trevon Diggs, Micah Parsons, and Randy Gregory each week.

    In 2021, just 19 percent of the Cowboys' opponents' drives have ended with a touchdown. Amazingly, 17 percent end with a turnover. That means that on any given drive a Dallas opponent has almost as much of a chance of turning the ball over as scoring a touchdown.

    Is Cowboys' Defense Underrated?

    The Cowboys defense is keeping the team in games in 2021 but is it even better than we think?

    BREAKING: Can Ex Cowboys QB Save Washington Season?

    Yes, that same Garrett Gilbert. The one from UT and then SMU and last year’s Cowboys and this summer’s Cowboys, too, until he somehow lost the job of Dak Prescott backup to Cooper Rush.

    Trevon Diggs Trashed by PFF

    That's right; PFF "grades'' have 88 cornerbacks - almost three per team! - who are better than Trevon Diggs.

    That's an astonishing statistic, given where the Cowboys were just a season ago.

    Dallas is tied with the Indianapolis Colts for the league lead with 31 takeaways but leads the NFL with 23 interceptions.

    Maybe as equally impressive is the fact that the Cowboys average 2.2 turnovers per game while having played the second hardest strength of schedule.

    While the takeaways are helping the team and the defense overall, it's not the only reason this unit is ranked so highly. It has every bit of the personality and talent to be at least a top-three defense in the NFL.

    While the takeaways are helping the team and the defense overall, it's not the only reason this unit is ranked so highly. It has every bit of the personality and talent to be at least a top-three defense in the NFL.

