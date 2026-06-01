Cowboys Linked To Myles Garrett Trade Rumor, Browns Reporter Names Price

If you were to draw up a dream trade for the Dallas Cowboys right now, it would probably involve Cleveland Browns superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett.

The Cowboys entered the offseason with a huge need at edge rusher, and while Jerry Jones and Co. have attacked it with the trade for Rashan Gary and draft selection of Malachi Lawrence, Dallas' EDGE group still has concerns.

Adding Garrett, who is the best pass-rusher in the NFL, would immediately and certainly fortify the position.

Now that we turn the calendar to June 1, Garrett trade buzz has picked up because the Browns can now take on a lower dead cap hit if they trade the superstar after 4 p.m. ET on Monday.

Amid that trade buzz, there is a rumor that the Cowboys are interested if the Browns are willing to part ways with him.

Cowboys and Myles Garrett trade rumor

Myles Garrett poses on the NFL Honors Red Carpet. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com named the Cowboys as one of the teams rumored to have interest in Garrett, along with the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams.

"Some of the teams rumored to have interest in Garrett are the Rams, Eagles and Cowboys, but nothing has been substantiated," she wrote.

Cabot isn't the only one who has linked the Cowboys and Eagles to Garrett recently. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer did the same on May 26.

"Dallas is one (landing spot), to me, that's where (Garrett's) from," Breer said. "There would be an appeal there."

"I think the Eagles are somebody you always pay attention to. Dallas... there would be an appeal there. If you don't do it now, well you risk in a year or two when maybe your team is really ready to win, getting a lot less for him."



🚨 @AlbertBreer w/ @NickWilsonSays and… https://t.co/FQioQCBP1u pic.twitter.com/ddXWzajEan — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 26, 2026

Why Browns could trade Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry. | Andrew Dolph / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It makes sense for multiple reasons.

Cleveland is still at least a few years away from competing as they go through yet another rebuild, and who even knows if this rebuild will be successful. Either way, by the time the Browns are actually competitive again, Garrett might be on the decline and will be worth far less than he is worth right now.

The Browns have already set the stage for a Garrett trade by modifying his deal that, according to Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap, makes it easier to unload Garrett, both now and in the future.

Garrett, who has a no-trade clause, would probably gladly wave it to join a contending team.

Speaking of how much Garrett is worth, Browns beat reporter, The Athletic's Zac Jackson, revealed what it would cost to acquire the superstar edge rusher and it's a package that would help speed up Cleveland's rebuild, which is another reason to trade Garrett.

Myles Garrett trade price

Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jackson believes it would cost at least two first-round picks and "something else of substance" to acquire Garrett, which means either a Day 2 pick or a good young player.

Jackson also thinks it's not crazy to think the Browns could pull the trigger on a Garrett trade, even as early as this year.

"If they can find a team that’s willing to give two first-round picks plus something else of substance, absolutely (the Browns could trade Garrett," Jackson said.

"Garrett’s value almost certainly will never be higher than it is now, and multiple contending teams might at least explore giving up future assets for a chance to get Garrett now," he added.

After Jerry Jones expressed a sense of urgency because of his age, and after the team almost gave up a first and second for a lesser player in Maxx Crosby, we think the Cowboys would be willing to give up that much for Garrett.

The Cowboys a first-round pick in each of the next two years and all of their Day 2 picks.

As far as a young player is concerned, you will inevitably see George Pickens' name floated out there.

The question is: can Dallas fit Garrett's enormous contract on its books?

That would probably be the biggest hurdle to acquire Garrett.