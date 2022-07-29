As he enters his ninth season in the NFL, Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is not only looking forward to facing the many challenges that lay ahead.

He is also planning on conquering them.

For the past eight seasons, the Boise State product has been one of the most prolific pass rushers on Dallas’ defense. Throughout his career he has amassed 321 combined tackles, 48.5 sacks, 17 forced fumbles, six recoveries and two interceptions. He is a two-time Pro-Bowler and earned a second team All-Pro nod in 2017.

However, injury cast a cloud over the majority of Lawrence’s 2021 season. He was placed on injured reserve in September after undergoing surgery for a broken fifth metatarsal in his foot. Though he was activated in December, he finished the season having suited up for seven games. Despite his limited action, he still compiled 21 tackles, seven quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and three sacks.

While the specter of his injury-shortened 2021 campaign is still fresh in his mind, Lawrence has already turned the page. Nearing the conclusion of the first week of training camp, the 30-year-old has demonstrated some eye-catching athleticism.

By being able to focus on strength and conditioning, Lawrence told reporters on Thursday that he is “definitely leaner.” Still, his training regimen has allowed him to maintain his weight; opting for toning as opposed to dropping the pounds. According to Lawrecene, he still tips the scales at “about the same, 245-250 pounds.”

Although Lawrence is still expected to be one of Dallas’ most prominent defenders in 2022, he is no longer required to shoulder the load when it comes to the pass rush. In the aftermath of his injury, rookie linebacker Micah Parsons converted back to the defensive end position, taking Lawrence’s place in the lineup. Having played the position in high school, Parsons quickly took to his new role. In week 8, Parsons had 11 tackles [including four for loss] in a 20-16 win over the Minnesota Vikings, earning NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. From week 9 to week 14, Parsons recorded at least one sack in six straight games. His 12 sacks in his first 13 career games are the fourth-most by a rookie in NFL history behind only Julius Peppers (13), Reggie White (13) and Leslie O'Neal (12.5). Parsons finished his rookie campaign with 84 total tackles, 13 sacks and three forced fumbles in 16 games played.

With both Parsons and Lawrence entering the 2022 season highly-motivated and healthy, the Cowboys’ pass rush has the chance to be among the best it has been in quite some time. Adding in the prowess of veterans Dante Fowler, Jr. and Dorance Armstrong only enhances Dallas’ ability to make life difficult for opposing quarterbacks. This is an opinion apparently championed by Lawrence, as well.

With his newly-restructured contract, and a leaner approach to his health, Lawrence is keeping his eyes on the prize. If he continues to impress the Dallas brass in training camp, it may lead to a big year for ‘Big D’ on the defensive side of the ball.

