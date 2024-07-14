Dez Bryant actually caught the ball
Dez caught it. Those three words can get the Dallas Cowboys fan base riled up like no other. It's a reference to when Dez Bryant appeared to have made the catch of the year on Jan 11, 2015, during the NFC Divisional Round showdown between Dallas and the Green Bay Packers.
Trailing 26-21, Bryant hauled in a pass on fourth-and-two with 4:42 to play. As he went to the ground, the ball bounced in the air and after review was ruled an incomplete pass. It was one of the most controversial plays in the past several decades and cost the Cowboys their best shot at getting back to the Super Bowl since 1995.
This is still a sore subject for most fans, but at the same time, they should be able to see the humor in a recent tweet from Major League Baseball. Bryant was playing catcher in the 2024 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game and made an impressive catch on a pop-up that he had to chase down. That led to the caption "Dez Bryant caught the ball this time."
It was the second time this week Bryant was brought up in a baseball conversation. The Tampa Bay Rays secured a one-run win over the New York Yankees after infielder Jose Caballero held onto a ball he initially bobbled in excitement.
MORE: Cowboys' biggest hater Colin Cowherd ranks QB & Head Coach duos
Relief pitcher Pete Fairbanks was credited with the save and the Wisconsin native didn't hesitate to make fun of Dez.
Dallas went 12-4 during the 2014 season mainly on the back of DeMarco Murray, who led the NFL with 1,845 yards rushing and had 13 touchdowns. Bryant had his best season as a pro with 88 catches for 1,320 yards with 16 touchdowns. It wasn't enough as they lost to Mike McCarthy and the Green Bay Packers.
Fast-forward to 2024 and Dez is still being hit with jokes and McCarthy is still keeping the Cowboys out of the NFC Championship Game.