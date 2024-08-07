FOX Sports' Erin Andrews shares thoughts on Cowboys, CeeDee Lamb drama
The Dallas Cowboys begin their 2024 campaign on FOX, taking on the Cleveland Browns on the road in the network's "Game of the Week." It will be the first of many games featuring America's Team that will air on FOX throughout the season.
Because the team will frequent the network, FOX Sports' Erin Andrews knows she needs to do her due diligence to study up on the team.
Speaking to Forbes.com, Andrews and shared her early thoughts on what the network is looking at.
"Some of the ones that we have our eyes on with our broadcast team is — obviously we're Dallas Cowboys heavy on our schedule — they have to work to get CeeDee Lamb‘s contract done," Andrews said. "I know that they will. They have a new defensive coordinator (Mike Zimmer) and last time I saw Dallas was the last time everybody else saw them and that was their loss at home to the Packers (in the playoffs)."
Of course, there is also the CeeDee Lamb contract drama that has yet to be resolved, and Andrews is familiar with the importance of that connection for the Cowboys offense.
"That connection between Dak and CeeDee was kind of struggling that day," Andrews said about the Cowboys’ 48-32 playoff loss to the Packers last season. "Dak was coming off a huge year. How does he do this year? There's a lot of talk. Is he going to re-sign in Dallas? You could close your eyes and come up with 8000 storylines for the Cowboys and that's why we love having them."
The Cowboys will also be featured in high-profile matchups on FOX with the reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 and the Detroit Lions in Week 6.
So get used to Andrews sharing her thoughts on the Cowboys as the season rolls on.