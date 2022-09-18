ARLINGTON - It is being argued by smart Dallas Cowboys watchers that for all the problems the team's offense had in the Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay, Ezekiel Elliott was not really one of them.

In the 19-3 loss, Elliott's performance was actually fine - it was just limited, as he carries just 10 times but rushed for 52 yards. Game script (including Dallas' three-for-15 ineptitude on third-down conversion tries) dictated much of the limitations on Zeke ... as did double-figure penalties on the offense ... and maybe wobbly play-calling from "Be Smarter'' offensive coordinator Kellen Moore should be cited as well.

But at least one critic is blaming Ezekiel Elliott.

"Jerry Jones talked about Ezekiel Elliott," ESPN's Get Up's Damien Woody said, the former offensive lineman calling out Dallas' two-time NFL rushing champ. "Where is he? Where is Zeke? He's on the back of a milk carton. He's supposed to be eating and doing all that stuff. Where's he eating at?"

We find the "milk-carton'' thing to be trite, but it does make for good TV.

Meanwhile, we're not sure why owner Jones needs mention here; Jerry said the team "would go as Zeke goes,'' but Jones isn't in charge of the play-calling that limited Elliott to those 10 carries.

That doesn't mean Jones and the front office don't deserve blame for failure. But we're wondering what Woody wants Elliott to do in excess of averaging 5.2 yards per carry against one of the NFL's best run-stuffing defense.

Here comes Week 2, and on Sunday, with injured Dak Prescott replaced at QB by Cooper Rush, the Cowboys might lean more on the running back against the favored Cincinnati Bengals.

It is Elliott's position that Dallas' Week 1 run game was fine - but that his 10 carries were not.

"I think we came in and played well in the run game,'' Elliott said. "The efficiency was there. We’ve just got to commit to it. Get the runs. Wear on that defense. We’ve got to lean on them."

If Elliott can help the Cowboys do that in Week 2, the "milk-carton'' foolishness will be put back in the fridge. If not? He will see himself being called out ... whether it's his fault or not.

