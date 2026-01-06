Stephen A. Smith shares strong reaction to Cowboys' major move

The Dallas Cowboys fired first-year defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on Tuesday morning. Though the franchise was expected to be patient with its decision, Dallas didn't waste much time making a considerable move.

This shouldn't really come as much of a surprise to anyone around the league.

MORE: Top 4 pending NFL free agents Dallas Cowboys must prioritize

The Cowboys had arguably the worst defense in the NFL, ranking last in scoring defense and passing defense, along with third-worst in total defense.

Reactions are pouring in across the country as Dallas looks to act swiftly to replace Eberflus. To no shock, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had to get in on the action.

Stephen A. Smith Responds To Cowboys Firing Matt Eberflus

Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on the field during pregame at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

On Tuesday morning, Smith made it clear that he though the Cowboys made the right decision.

"No surprise. Deservedly so. I certainly don't want to be saying that," Smith said on First Take. "The holiday's over, so I don't have to be in that nice, that generous kind of mood, but in the same breath, I don't want to celebrate a human being's firing. I don't want to do that. I will say, however, it was warranted."

MORE: Dream Cowboys Matt Eberflus replacement with ties to coaching staff becomes available

"You're giving up over 30 points a game, one of the worst defenses in all of the National Football League," Smith added. "Obviously, when you look at how high-powered their offense was, if you did a better job, then guess what? This team might've had a shot. Worst in points allowed, pass yards, etc."

In the same vein, Smith recognized that Eberflus wasn't exactly set up to succeed. The Cowboys traded Micah Parsons and dealt with numerous injuries on the defensive side of the ball.

"Now, what I will say, however, is it didn't help that you lost Micah Parsons right before the season started, it didn't help that Jerry Jones waited right until the trading deadline to get Williams, and Logan Wilson, and these guys," Smith said. "Jerry Jones did not help the situation, which he has admitted."

"So the fact that he admitted that and Eberflus is still gone seems a bit shaky, but in the end, it was apparent very, very early that this man did not need to be the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, so we can't say it was the wrong decision," Smith said. "What we're saying is the wrong decision was to hire him in the first place because it was clearly obvious after the situation in Chicago. At the very least, the man needed a year off."

The past is in the past and the only thing that matters not is the Cowboys getting the next right in their quest to return to the playoffs next season.

Rapid reactions from Dallas Cowboys' embarrassing Week 18 loss to Giants

2 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys’ flat Week 18 loss to Giants

Cowboys' 2026 mock draft adds 'earth mover,' star EDGE ahead of Week 18

Dak Prescott finishes 2025-26 NFL season with better stats than record indicates

Did Javonte Williams already play his last game with Cowboys?