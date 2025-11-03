Cowboys-Cardinals, NFL Week 9: Start time, live stream, TV channel
Week 9 renews an old rivalry as the Dallas Cowboys host a former divisional rival, the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.
Dallas found out on Saturday their chances increased when Arizona ruled out starting quarterback Kyler Murray, who was expected to return from a foot sprain suffered in Week 5. With him sidelined, the Cards will turn to Jacoby Brissett.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' potential NFL trade deadline target gets asking price
With a struggling defense, the Cowboys can use all the help they can get. A win would also help them head into the Week 10 bye with something positive to build on.
That said, here's everything you need to know to catch all the action.
Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals TV & viewing info
The Cowboys were slight favorites entering the week and that number has grown a little since Murray was ruled out. That said, here's all the information you need to know ahead of the game.
Date: Monday, November 3, 2025
Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, Texas
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Channel: ESPN/ABC
Betting Odds: Cowboys -3.5 | O/U: 53.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Cardinals Online
Your best bet for watching the game via streaming is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.
Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.
With this game being on Monday Night Football, fans can also watch via the ESPN Unlimited app.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 bold predictions for Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos in Week 8
Cowboys' final Week 8 injury report rules out Diggs, 2 fan-favorites nearing return
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 matchup vs. Broncos
Ranking the Cowboys’ top targets ahead of NFL trade deadline
Dallas Cowboys have historic streak on the line vs Broncos in Week 8
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie